IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Comedian Mo Amer Mixes Dramedy and Olive Oil in New Hit Netflix Show

    08:27
  • Now Playing

    MLK III calls on Gavin Newsom to allow farmworkers to vote in union elections

    08:21
  • UP NEXT

    “Law and Order” Republicans Echo Trump’s Attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies

    02:44

  • RNC chair appeals for campaign cash ahead of midterms

    06:38

  • Abortion Messaging Bouys Democrats’ Midterm Prospects

    07:42

  • California to ban new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

    05:34

  • “Red wave” appears to be crashing ahead of 2022 midterms

    11:36

  • America’s schools are in crisis-mode with a massive teacher shortage

    07:43

  • Rep. Don Beyer weighs in on his visit to Taiwan

    06:30

  • Judge temporarily blocks DeSantis’ “Stop-WOKE” law

    01:23

  • Dominion v. Fox inches closer to trial

    09:57

  • Michigan AG breaks down the fight for abortion access in her state

    06:11

  • The GOP doubles down on anti-law enforcement rhetoric amid surging threats

    06:46

  • Far-right threaten civil war after FBI searches Mar-a-Lago

    07:20

  • Biden secures historic, nigh-unprecedented legislative wins, but can Democrats capitalize on them?

    09:39

  • Trump’s years of politicizing the DOJ

    01:30

  • Consequences of Roe decision extend far beyond abortion access

    05:47

  • Appeals court rules Trump must give tax records to house panel

    06:32

  • The right’s ongoing refusal to concede elections

    06:04

  • Senate Democrats pass Inflation Reduction Act

    09:21

Ayman Mohyeldin

MLK III calls on Gavin Newsom to allow farmworkers to vote in union elections

08:21

Martin Luther King III is carrying his father’s legacy in fighting for equality by calling on California Governor Gavin Newsom to pass legislation giving farmworkers the right to vote privately and freely. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with him and his wife, Arndrea King, on this push and their new initiative aimed to empower black and brown communities.Aug. 29, 2022

  • Comedian Mo Amer Mixes Dramedy and Olive Oil in New Hit Netflix Show

    08:27
  • Now Playing

    MLK III calls on Gavin Newsom to allow farmworkers to vote in union elections

    08:21
  • UP NEXT

    “Law and Order” Republicans Echo Trump’s Attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies

    02:44

  • RNC chair appeals for campaign cash ahead of midterms

    06:38

  • Abortion Messaging Bouys Democrats’ Midterm Prospects

    07:42

  • California to ban new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

    05:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All