  • Amir Locke Family Attorney: Minneapolis Police Department has a “credibility problem”

    Minneapolis police kill Amir Locke while serving “no-knock” warrant

Minneapolis police kill Amir Locke while serving “no-knock” warrant

Last week, Minneapolis police killed a 22-year-old Black man, Amir Locke, while executing a “no-knock” warrant. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin shared details about Locke’s life and the now all too common events that led to his death.Feb. 7, 2022

