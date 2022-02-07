Minneapolis police kill Amir Locke while serving “no-knock” warrant
05:15
Share this -
copied
Last week, Minneapolis police killed a 22-year-old Black man, Amir Locke, while executing a “no-knock” warrant. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin shared details about Locke’s life and the now all too common events that led to his death.Feb. 7, 2022
Amir Locke Family Attorney: Minneapolis Police Department has a “credibility problem”
07:01
Now Playing
Minneapolis police kill Amir Locke while serving “no-knock” warrant
05:15
UP NEXT
The 2022 Beijing Olympics will be the first games to use almost 100% artificial snow
02:21
An ode to the G.O.A.T - Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons
03:24
Is Trump an evil genius or a villainous failure?
02:39
Pence finally rebukes Trump after disagreeing with him when it mattered most