Michigan State Senator on Republicans' refusal to address gun violence in the wake of this week's tragic school shooting
This week tragedy again struck an American school, when a 15-year-old student allegedly killed four of his classmates with a gun that prosecutors said was purchased for him by his father as a Christmas present. While the facts in the case are still coming in, the timeline shows a series of missed warning signs, and an inability of established safety protocols to stop the tragedy. Democratic Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow spoke to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about the tragedy and her criticism of her Republican colleagues for their refusal to address gun violence.Dec. 5, 2021
