Mehdi Hasan shares his questions for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New Adele album brings tears to ‘Sad Girl Autumn’09:18
What the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict means for the future of White Vigilantism09:28
John Leguizamo on Rittenhouse verdict and new comic book series, which explores the structural racism built into the American criminal justice system07:32
Rep. Maloney: “Rejecting violence shouldn’t be a partisan issue”07:22
American journalist Danny Fenster back in U.S. after 6 month imprisonment in Myanmar00:59
Guns or butter: Sen. Manchin continues to count pennies in the wrong places04:15
Netflix’s “Gentefied” co-creators on the fight Latino representation in Hollywood08:51
The commodification of celebrities09:29
Self-defense or white vigilantism?02:52
Why Trump and his allies can’t be allowed to run out the clock on the January 6 investigation04:00
Kal Penn on breaking barriers in Hollywood and Washington08:50
Huma Abedin on power, politics, and the lessons of 201608:30
GA Secretary of State called out over attempts to compare Trump, Stacey Abrams10:24
The Republican Party’s consequence-free existence04:39
With passage of infrastructure bill, fate of social spending bill is uncertain10:44
In an election of firsts, NYC elects first ever Muslim woman council member05:51
SCOTUS to hear monumental abortion rights case08:58
Susie Essman on what her "Curb Your Enthusiasm" character would say to politicians07:44
When is a baseball game more than a baseball game?03:56
Facebook rebrands under new company name02:38
Mehdi Hasan shares his questions for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema02:59
Last week, Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) sat down with CNN for a rare TV interview. NBC’s Mehdi Hasan breaks down her responses and pitches some follow-up questions. Dec. 6, 2021
New Adele album brings tears to ‘Sad Girl Autumn’09:18
What the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict means for the future of White Vigilantism09:28
John Leguizamo on Rittenhouse verdict and new comic book series, which explores the structural racism built into the American criminal justice system07:32
Rep. Maloney: “Rejecting violence shouldn’t be a partisan issue”07:22
American journalist Danny Fenster back in U.S. after 6 month imprisonment in Myanmar00:59
Guns or butter: Sen. Manchin continues to count pennies in the wrong places04:15