IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Donald Trump’s bid to lift a contempt charge is denied by New York judge

    00:52
  • Now Playing

    Meet the far right mastermind behind the GOP’s moral panics

    07:22
  • UP NEXT

    As the January 6th Committee gears up for public hearings, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) discusses new revelations

    07:12

  • Republicans seek to install partisan conspiracy theorists in state offices before the 2024 election

    09:15

  • Obama warns that “people are dying because of misinformation,” but is his warning coming too late?

    08:14

  • Is Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s political future doomed?

    05:31

  • Is the Florida GOP a DeSantis cult-of-personality?

    07:50

  • Republicans escalate vicious attacks on LGBTQ students and teachers

    06:21

  • Election Admin. Expert: “Election officials are the guardians of our democracy.”

    07:11

  • Republic Senator blocks conversations about race, but praises Jackie Robinson

    02:11

  • Aide to jailed Russian opposition leader discusses danger facing Putin’s rivals

    08:18

  • Ukrainian journalist: What’s happening to Ukraine has happened “so many times before.”

    06:36

  • President Biden set to announce 5 new federal judicial nominees

    01:10

  • Jared Kushner secures $2B payday from Saudi Arabia, months after leaving White House

    06:32

  • The ugly truths the NYC subway shooting revealed about the NYPD

    02:54

  • Women Prepare for a Post-Roe America

    06:43

  • Arizona still caught in Trump’s “Big Lie” despite no evidence of widespread fraud

    01:51

  • Rep. Cicilline on Jan. 6 investigation: “No one in this country is above the law.”

    09:19

  • Ukrainian reporter in Kyiv: “people can peacefully sleep at night not fearing that their house will be bombed”

    07:05

  • Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause

    01:42

Ayman Mohyeldin

Meet the far right mastermind behind the GOP’s moral panics

07:22

Christopher Rufo is the conservative activist arguably most responsible for turning critical race theory into a far right rallying cry. Recently, he’s moved on to a new political venture – enflaming the battle over LGBTQ topics and teachers in schools. The New York Times’ Trip Gabriel profiled the fringe figure in a recent piece, and he sat down with MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell to discuss the man behind so much Republican rage. May 1, 2022

  • Donald Trump’s bid to lift a contempt charge is denied by New York judge

    00:52
  • Now Playing

    Meet the far right mastermind behind the GOP’s moral panics

    07:22
  • UP NEXT

    As the January 6th Committee gears up for public hearings, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) discusses new revelations

    07:12

  • Republicans seek to install partisan conspiracy theorists in state offices before the 2024 election

    09:15

  • Obama warns that “people are dying because of misinformation,” but is his warning coming too late?

    08:14

  • Is Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s political future doomed?

    05:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All