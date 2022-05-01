Meet the far right mastermind behind the GOP’s moral panics

Christopher Rufo is the conservative activist arguably most responsible for turning critical race theory into a far right rallying cry. Recently, he’s moved on to a new political venture – enflaming the battle over LGBTQ topics and teachers in schools. The New York Times’ Trip Gabriel profiled the fringe figure in a recent piece, and he sat down with MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell to discuss the man behind so much Republican rage. May 1, 2022