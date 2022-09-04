IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in historic election upset

Ayman Mohyeldin

Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in historic election upset

07:24

Mary Peltola made history defeating Sarah Palin in Alaska’s special election becoming the first Native Alaskan in the state to be elected into Congress. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Mary on her historic win and what she’ll bring to Capitol Hill.Sept. 4, 2022

    Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in historic election upset

