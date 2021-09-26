Manchin's delay tactics threaten to scuttle Biden agenda ahead of key votes

The fate of President Biden's legislative agenda may be decided this week, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presses forward with key votes on the reconciliation and bipartisan infrastructure bills. Meanwhile Sen. Joe Manchin called for a pause in negotiations which threatened to blow-up the fragile Democratic coalition. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) about the prospect for both bills.Sept. 26, 2021