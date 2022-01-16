Man holding Rabbi hostage in Texas synagogue demands release of Aafia Siddiqui
00:41
Share this -
copied
Officials say a man holding a Rabbi and others hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, is demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui who was convicted in 2010 of trying to murder U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.Jan. 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Man demands Rabbi being held hostage at Texas synagogue call Rabbi in NYC
01:29
Texas police 'conducting SWAT operations' in response to incident at a synagogue
05:26
Tsunami advisory issued for west coast, Hawaii, after undersea volcanic eruption
00:53
Family of Martin Luther King Jr. leads Arizona march to press for voting rights legislation
06:00
Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin
05:36
Rep. Stevens on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘threats’: ‘It’s called a red flag’