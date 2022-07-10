Local prosecutors try to fight back as states restrict abortion access

Abortion access is under attack nationwide now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. But this week we saw local prosecutors fighting back. Nearly 90 district attorneys and attorneys general vowed to not prosecute those who seek or provide abortions. One of those leaders, Douglas County, Kansas D.A. Suzanne Valdez told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that she wants her constituents to know that she “would not prosecute crimes involving anyone who sought an abortion or provided an abortion.”July 10, 2022