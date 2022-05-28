IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Shifting Police Narrative Around The Uvalde Massacre

    18:54

  • How GOP Talk of "Evil" Dodges Discussion of Gun Control

    09:02
  • Now Playing

    Leaked Xinjiang Police Files Detail Abuse of Uyghurs In China

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    Former Trump Administration Official Miles Taylor Announces Departure From the GOP

    08:45

  • Former ICC Official: “it is challenging but not impossible” to hold leaders like Putin accountable

    06:21

  • Fmr. Secretary of Education calls GOP assault on education “deeply disturbing” 

    07:12

  • Trump allies Thomas Barrack and Steve Wynn in legal trouble

    01:45

  • Madison Cawthorn loses primary battle

    07:40

  • The January 6th Committee has key new evidence ahead of their public hearings

    07:28

  • U.S. Soccer reaches historic equal pay agreement

    01:35

  • Amnesty International Secretary General says overturning Roe will have global impact

    08:36

  • Progressive candidates secure primary wins despite dark money group spending

    07:30

  • The Right’s white violence problem

    03:32

  • The New Campaign Theme In Republican Primaries

    09:28

  • Early Lessons For Progressives In The 2022 Midterms

    08:40

  • Is Turkey Being The Joe Manchin Of NATO?

    09:40

  • Rebuilding life in Ukraine as war stretches into third month

    06:01

  • Buffalo shooting suspect's alleged manifesto cites racist conspiracy theories

    08:40

  • The mainstreaming of the "Great Replacement" theory

    03:35

  • DOJ investigates Buffalo shooting as a hate crime

    05:49

Ayman Mohyeldin

Leaked Xinjiang Police Files Detail Abuse of Uyghurs In China

07:48

The world has known for years about the Chinese government’s disturbing treatment of Uyghur Muslims. But this week, a trove of hacked data — known as the “Xinjiang Police Files” — was released for the first time in western media, providing a closer look into the brutality Uyghur prisoners have faced in Xinjiang. Dr. Adrian Zenz, the academic behind the leaked files, joins Ayman to discuss.May 28, 2022

  • The Shifting Police Narrative Around The Uvalde Massacre

    18:54

  • How GOP Talk of "Evil" Dodges Discussion of Gun Control

    09:02
  • Now Playing

    Leaked Xinjiang Police Files Detail Abuse of Uyghurs In China

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    Former Trump Administration Official Miles Taylor Announces Departure From the GOP

    08:45

  • Former ICC Official: “it is challenging but not impossible” to hold leaders like Putin accountable

    06:21

  • Fmr. Secretary of Education calls GOP assault on education “deeply disturbing” 

    07:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All