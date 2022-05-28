Leaked Xinjiang Police Files Detail Abuse of Uyghurs In China

The world has known for years about the Chinese government’s disturbing treatment of Uyghur Muslims. But this week, a trove of hacked data — known as the “Xinjiang Police Files” — was released for the first time in western media, providing a closer look into the brutality Uyghur prisoners have faced in Xinjiang. Dr. Adrian Zenz, the academic behind the leaked files, joins Ayman to discuss.May 28, 2022