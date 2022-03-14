Lawmakers traveled to Poland to see firsthand the scope of the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Putin’s war on Ukraine inflames Russophobia around the world02:08
Lawmakers traveled to Poland to see firsthand the scope of the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis06:05
Lawmakers traveled to Poland to see firsthand the scope of the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis06:05
A bipartisan CODEL just returned from Poland to meet with Ukrainian refugees and gain insights on the many challenges still need to be address what’s a growing humanitarian disaster.March 14, 2022
