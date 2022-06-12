IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Laurence Tribe: “This was nothing like Watergate, this was Seditiongate.”

Ayman Mohyeldin

Laurence Tribe: “This was nothing like Watergate, this was Seditiongate.”

06:56

The Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol is set to hold six more public hearings featuring evidence that Donald Trump conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe about what he expects to hear in the weeks ahead, and whether criminal charges could be filed against Trump.June 12, 2022

