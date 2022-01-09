Kazakhstan's President gives “shoot to kill” order as political chaos grows
02:28
The President of Kazakhstan is tightening his grip on power and has given the order for authorities to "shoot to kill without warning" as political unrest in his country grows. NBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains the situation, including the latest war of words between the U.S. and Russia on the future of the region.Jan. 9, 2022
Kazakhstan's President gives “shoot to kill” order as political chaos grows
