Ayman Mohyeldin

Kansas to vote on protecting abortion rights

08:21

Abortion rights are on the ballot in Kansas as the state is set to vote on whether access will be protected by the state's constitution. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to EMILY’s List president Laphonza Butler on the ramifications of this election and how abortion will be an issue going into the midterms.Aug. 1, 2022

