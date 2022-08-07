IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Kansas Abortion Vote Shocks Washington

    Democrats' Midterm Strategy is Akin to 'Playing with Fire'

Ayman Mohyeldin

Kansas Abortion Vote Shocks Washington

06:43

This week, by a stunning 20-point margin, Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have given lawmakers the power to restrict or ban abortion in the state. What's more, turnout was massive; it approached levels more typical of a general election. The pro-abortion side outperformed Joe Biden's 2020 Kansas vote share in both traditionally blue areas and red, rural areas. What this means for the midterms, however, is unclear. Aug. 7, 2022

    Kansas Abortion Vote Shocks Washington

    Democrats' Midterm Strategy is Akin to 'Playing with Fire'

