Kansas Abortion Vote Shocks Washington

This week, by a stunning 20-point margin, Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have given lawmakers the power to restrict or ban abortion in the state. What’s more, turnout was massive; it approached levels more typical of a general election. The pro-abortion side outperformed Joe Biden’s 2020 Kansas vote share in both traditionally blue areas and red, rural areas. What this means for the midterms, however, is unclear. Aug. 7, 2022