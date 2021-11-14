Kal Penn on breaking barriers in Hollywood and Washington

Actor Kal Penn is known for his starring role in the "Harold and Kumar" film series, as well as the TV shows "House" and "Designated Survivor," but he also enjoyed an impressive career in politics, serving as a member of the White House staff during President Obama's first term. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Penn about his new book, “You Can’t be Serious,” as well as the highlights of his career journey breaking barriers in both Hollywood and Washington.Nov. 14, 2021