Just how many Republicans requested a pardon after the Capitol insurrection?

On Thursday, the January 6th Committee presented evidence documenting the Trump administration’s coordinated pressure campaign to get the Department of Justice to concoct evidence of mass voter fraud in order to overturn the 2020 general election results. However, those watching the public hearing also learned about a host of high-profile Republican firebrands who – after months of pushing ‘Stop the Steal’ lies – desperately sought to be awarded pardons.June 26, 2022