Jury finds Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy

This week, a jury found Oath Keepers’ founder Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy for his involvement in the January 6th attack at the Capitol. It’s the first conviction of its kind in decades. And, the white gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York supermarket earlier this year pleaded guilty to domestic terrorism charges. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin unpacked the significance of these charges amid the rise in white nationalism with New York Times contributor Katherine Stewart and cultural critic Rich Benjamin.Dec. 4, 2022