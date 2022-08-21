IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Judge temporarily blocks DeSantis' "Stop-WOKE" law

Ayman Mohyeldin

Judge temporarily blocks DeSantis' "Stop-WOKE" law

01:23

Florida Governor Ron Desantis' anti-woke crusade has hit a wall after a federal judge temporarily blocked his "Stop-WOKE" law. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin explains why this ruling is a victory for free speech.Aug. 21, 2022

    Judge temporarily blocks DeSantis’ “Stop-WOKE” law

