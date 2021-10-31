Judge places controversial ground rules over use of term “victim” for Rittenhouse trial

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse will begin on Monday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse faces six charges, including homicide and attempted homicide, for his actions during protests last summer over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This week, the judge in that case set his ground rules for the trial -- barring prosecutors from using the word "victim" to describe the people Rittenhouse shot, describing it as a "loaded term." Elie Mystal, Justice Correspondent for The Nation, joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the controversial ruling and the trial ahead.Oct. 31, 2021