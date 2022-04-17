Jared Kushner secures $2B payday from Saudi Arabia, months after leaving White House

Jared Kushner may not be in the White House anymore but that's not stopping him from continuing his friendly relationship with the Saudi's. This week, The New York Times reported Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from a fund led by the Saudi Crown Prince six months after leaving the White House. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin broke down the ethical concerns with MSNBC Daily’s Hayes Brown, presidential historian, Jonathan Alter, and Stephanie Miller, host of The Stephanie Miller Show on SiriusXM.April 17, 2022