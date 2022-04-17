IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • President Biden set to announce 5 new federal judicial nominees

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    Jared Kushner secures $2B payday from Saudi Arabia, months after leaving White House

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    The ugly truths the NYC subway shooting revealed about the NYPD

    02:54

  • Women Prepare for a Post-Roe America

    06:43

  • Arizona still caught in Trump’s “Big Lie” despite no evidence of widespread fraud

    01:51

  • Rep. Cicilline on Jan. 6 investigation: “No one in this country is above the law.”

    09:19

  • Ukrainian reporter in Kyiv: “people can peacefully sleep at night not fearing that their house will be bombed”

    07:05

  • Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause

    01:42

  • Conservatives have a new favorite tactic: smearing any and all dissenters as pedophiles and groomers

    08:17

  • French Amb. to the U.S. on sanctions: “We will be ready to go further.”

    08:47

  • Republicans’ decades-long addiction to smearing SCOTUS nominees

    03:13

  • Zelenskyy Economic Adviser on Russian sanctions: “In our view, not enough has been done.”

    08:22

  • Zelenskyy ‘grateful’ for U.K. support, calls for Russia oil embargo

    01:55

  • Bucha survivor: “I’m almost speechless just to describe what was there.”

    05:02

  • Why ‘bipartisan’ claims on Judge Jackson are overblown

    02:00

  • Bipartisan bill would take “Robin Hood” approach to Putin and his oligarchs

    05:54

  • Ukrainian MP: “In every drop of Russian oil, there is Ukrainian blood.”

    09:12

  • Staten Island Amazon workers make history with union vote

    01:53

  • Conservative lawmakers opt to gaslight Americans in defending Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law

    09:04

  • Firebrand Congressman Madison Cawthorn learns just how far is too far when it comes to inflammatory rhetoric within the GOP

    05:21

Ayman Mohyeldin

Jared Kushner secures $2B payday from Saudi Arabia, months after leaving White House

06:32

Jared Kushner may not be in the White House anymore but that's not stopping him from continuing his friendly relationship with the Saudi's. This week, The New York Times reported Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from a fund led by the Saudi Crown Prince six months after leaving the White House. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin broke down the ethical concerns with MSNBC Daily’s Hayes Brown, presidential historian, Jonathan Alter, and Stephanie Miller, host of The Stephanie Miller Show on SiriusXM.April 17, 2022

  • President Biden set to announce 5 new federal judicial nominees

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    Jared Kushner secures $2B payday from Saudi Arabia, months after leaving White House

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    The ugly truths the NYC subway shooting revealed about the NYPD

    02:54

  • Women Prepare for a Post-Roe America

    06:43

  • Arizona still caught in Trump’s “Big Lie” despite no evidence of widespread fraud

    01:51

  • Rep. Cicilline on Jan. 6 investigation: “No one in this country is above the law.”

    09:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All