Is Trump an evil genius or a villainous failure?

The former President is giving classic Bond villains a run for their money... as he hides his crimes in plain sight. Trump spent the week saying the quiet part out loud revealing his master plan during a campaign style rally. Proclaiming if he wins again in 2024, he'll consider pardons for those charged over the January 6th insurrection. As MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains, Trump's crimes are not only on full display, his actions are being supported by the RNC.Feb. 6, 2022