  • The 2022 Beijing Olympics will be the first games to use almost 100% artificial snow

  • An ode to the G.O.A.T - Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons

    Is Trump an evil genius or a villainous failure?

    Pence finally rebukes Trump after disagreeing with him when it mattered most

  • Sen. John Kennedy’s “Supreme” double standard

  • Conservative messaging on crime spike misses the mark

  • Why Americans should care about Ukraine

  • Who is Edward Blum?

  • Rep. Stansbury: “The moment demands that new leaders step up.”

  • Rep. Cicilline: Ukrainians are “prepared to fight for their own democracy”

  • Denial of heart transplant to unvaccinated patient has anti-vaxx community up in arms

  • How Republicans are canceling culture

  • Poll: 50% of Georgia GOP primary voters unswayed by Trump endorsement

  • Five years after Trump’s Muslim ban, families are still suffering

  • Russian media reportedly questions if Tucker Carlson trained by Russian government

  • The forgotten people of Syria

  • Deadly attacks in Yemen, one year after Biden promised to end war

  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Build Back Better: “We don’t have the luxury to give up.”

  • Two years later, world leaders grapple with what on earth to do to about Covid-19

  • The week in Republican rage

Ayman Mohyeldin

Is Trump an evil genius or a villainous failure?

The former President is giving classic Bond villains a run for their money... as he hides his crimes in plain sight. Trump spent the week saying the quiet part out loud revealing his master plan during a campaign style rally. Proclaiming if he wins again in 2024, he'll consider pardons for those charged over the January 6th insurrection. As MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains, Trump's crimes are not only on full display, his actions are being supported by the RNC.Feb. 6, 2022

