Is the Florida GOP a DeSantis cult-of-personality?

Florida Republicans have abandoned decades of conservative ideology to follow Governor DeSantis’ lead in using state power to punish the Walt Disney Company, a private company, for exercising free speech. What’s more, new legislative action targeting Disney appears poised to increase state property taxes by hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars. Democratic State Senator Tina Polsky joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to break down these bizarre political dynamics.April 24, 2022