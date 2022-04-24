IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Is Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s political future doomed?

    05:31
    Is the Florida GOP a DeSantis cult-of-personality?

    07:50
    Republicans escalate vicious attacks on LGBTQ students and teachers

    06:21

  • Election Admin. Expert: “Election officials are the guardians of our democracy.”

    07:11

  • Republic Senator blocks conversations about race, but praises Jackie Robinson

    02:11

  • Aide to jailed Russian opposition leader discusses danger facing Putin’s rivals

    08:18

  • Ukrainian journalist: What’s happening to Ukraine has happened “so many times before.”

    06:36

  • President Biden set to announce 5 new federal judicial nominees

    01:10

  • Jared Kushner secures $2B payday from Saudi Arabia, months after leaving White House

    06:32

  • The ugly truths the NYC subway shooting revealed about the NYPD

    02:54

  • Women Prepare for a Post-Roe America

    06:43

  • Arizona still caught in Trump’s “Big Lie” despite no evidence of widespread fraud

    01:51

  • Rep. Cicilline on Jan. 6 investigation: “No one in this country is above the law.”

    09:19

  • Ukrainian reporter in Kyiv: “people can peacefully sleep at night not fearing that their house will be bombed”

    07:05

  • Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause

    01:42

  • Conservatives have a new favorite tactic: smearing any and all dissenters as pedophiles and groomers

    08:17

  • French Amb. to the U.S. on sanctions: “We will be ready to go further.”

    08:47

  • Republicans’ decades-long addiction to smearing SCOTUS nominees

    03:13

  • Zelenskyy Economic Adviser on Russian sanctions: “In our view, not enough has been done.”

    08:22

  • Zelenskyy ‘grateful’ for U.K. support, calls for Russia oil embargo

    01:55

Ayman Mohyeldin

Is the Florida GOP a DeSantis cult-of-personality?

07:50

Florida Republicans have abandoned decades of conservative ideology to follow Governor DeSantis’ lead in using state power to punish the Walt Disney Company, a private company, for exercising free speech. What’s more, new legislative action targeting Disney appears poised to increase state property taxes by hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars. Democratic State Senator Tina Polsky joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to break down these bizarre political dynamics.April 24, 2022

