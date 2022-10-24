Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin: “Most Americans truly have far more in common than they realize.”

Utah is in midst of its most competitive senate race in decades, as incumbent Republican Mike Lee faces off against former Republican-turned-Independent Evan McMullin. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to McMullin about his campaign, and how he would serve as a “true Independent” in the senate. Oct. 24, 2022