In an election of firsts, NYC elects first ever Muslim woman council member

It was a history-making election night this week, with an array of first-time achievements at the polls. In New York City, Shahana Hanif made history as the first ever person of South Asian descent and first ever Muslim woman to be elected to the city council. The council-elect for Brooklyn's 39th District spoke with NBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about her plans to build an anti-racist, feminist city.Nov. 7, 2021