    In a Post-Roe America, Doctors are Increasingly Willing to get Political

Ayman Mohyeldin

In a Post-Roe America, Doctors are Increasingly Willing to get Political

Doctors who have never been involved in politics before are mobilizing to influence the outcome of the midterms, joining battles over abortion and gun violence while confronting health misinformation and anti-science sentiment. Dr. Jack Resneck, president of the American Medical Association, joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss what this shift could mean for women and American politics.Oct. 24, 2022

