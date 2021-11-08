Huma Abedin on power, politics, and the lessons of 2016

As Democrats grapple with difficult questions after this week’s electoral losses, they may find inspiration from an unlikely source. As a senior aide to Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin found herself inextricably linked to the devastating 2016 electoral loss, which she details closely in her new memoir “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.” MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Abedin about her political career at the pinnacle of American politics, and the lessons she learned from Clinton’s 2016 defeat.Nov. 8, 2021