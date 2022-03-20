How this ends - after warning from Biden, China’s diplomatic assistance could be critical to ending Putin’s war

President Biden's warning to Chinese President Xi that there would be consequences if Beijing provided material support to Russia further highlights the ambiguity of China's overall strategy when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Though President Xi is refusing to condemn Vladimir Putin, he is also distancing himself from Russian atrocities, while other Chinese officials have called for a peaceful resolution. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Holden Triplett about the actions that might get Russia to back down and how critical China’s involvement will be.March 20, 2022