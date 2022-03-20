How this ends - after warning from Biden, China’s diplomatic assistance could be critical to ending Putin’s war

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”12:44
Rep. Gerry Connolly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I don’t think a diplomatic solution is at hand”08:29
How this ends - after warning from Biden, China’s diplomatic assistance could be critical to ending Putin’s war07:57
The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine09:04
Putin’s war on Ukraine inflames Russophobia around the world02:08
Lawmakers traveled to Poland to see firsthand the scope of the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis06:05
Debunking the Kremlin’s vile “denazification” propaganda requires some degree of nuance05:59
Republicans praise Biden’s ban of Russian oil while blaming him for rising gas prices09:10
A former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the people of Kyiv are prepared for a fight as Russian forces appear poised for a revamped attack on the capital city08:36
The war’s toll on Ukrainian women and children03:44
Billions in aid has been sent to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are increasing, but what more can NATO do?07:10
Amid Ukrainian refugee crisis, a moment of levity in Poland01:20
Praising Ukrainian citizens for “bravery” simplifies mental toll of war, trauma07:39
Biden Administration grants temporary protected state to Ukrainians in the U.S.02:06
Visa, Mastercard among global businesses pressuring Russia09:08
Reports of discrimination, racism at the Ukrainian border06:21
Flood of Ukrainian refugees adds to global refugee crisis04:18
Can Punishing Putin's Oligarchs End Russia's War?05:23
Putin takes unprecedented action, orders Russian nuclear deterrent forces to be put on high alert09:09
Rep. Joaquin Castro on the power of social, cultural sanctions against Russia06:16
