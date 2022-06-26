IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How Roe’s reversal will impact incarcerated women

Ayman Mohyeldin

How Roe's reversal will impact incarcerated women

Each year almost 60,000 pregnant women enter the prison system. After the fall of Roe, activists fear the already abysmal reproductive health care system could get even worse. MSNBC’s Michael Steele spoke to Deanna Hoskins, President of JustLeadershipUSA, about the reality of being pregnant behind bars and the impact the Court’s decision could have on incarcerated women.June 26, 2022

    How Roe’s reversal will impact incarcerated women

