A future dystopian America like in “Fahrenheit 451” might not be as far off as we once thought. The idea of burning books that lead one to question aspects of their life or broader society was once seen as absurd in this country, but MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin asks, is it really any different than the current Republican attack aimed at abolishing any books they deem "objectionable" from classrooms? Jan. 30, 2022
Now Playing
How Republicans are canceling culture
01:59
UP NEXT
Poll: 50% of Georgia GOP primary voters unswayed by Trump endorsement
05:41
Five years after Trump’s Muslim ban, families are still suffering
06:30
Russian media reportedly questions if Tucker Carlson trained by Russian government
02:37
The forgotten people of Syria
02:23
Deadly attacks in Yemen, one year after Biden promised to end war