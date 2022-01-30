How Republicans are canceling culture

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A future dystopian America like in "Fahrenheit 451" might not be as far off as we once thought. The idea of burning books that lead one to question aspects of their life or broader society was once seen as absurd in this country, but MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin asks, is it really any different than the current Republican attack aimed at abolishing any books they deem "objectionable" from classrooms? Jan. 30, 2022

