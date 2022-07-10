IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

How "Ms. Marvel" is changing Muslim representation in Hollywood

07:37

Critics are praising the latest Disney+ show, “Ms. Marvel”, calling it the best Marvel show yet. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to series director and executive producer, Adil El Arbi, on what the show's success means for Muslim representation in Hollywood.July 10, 2022

