How Local Officials Can Prevent Gun Violence In Their Cities

In 2019, after a string of mass shootings, more than 250 mayors from both parties signed onto a letter urging senators to take up two House-passed gun safety bills. Three years and more than 1,000 shootings later, they’re renewing that bipartisan call. So what’s changed, and what can local officials do to prevent more gun violence in their communities? Kris Brown, president of anti-gun violence group Brady, joins Ayman to discuss.June 4, 2022