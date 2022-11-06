IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence

06:34

Social media posts reviewed by NBC News show Paul Pelosi’s alleged assailant was deeply immersed in political conspiracies. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Democratic Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow about how conspiracies and far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence. Nov. 6, 2022

