How can radicalized Americans be held to account?

The Justice Department says that more than 820 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested for their actions on January 6th. But as we face a more mainstreamed radicalization, how can these folks be held to account? Former House impeachment manager and former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the SDNY Dan Goldman tells MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that prosecutors have to follow the money and charge the funders of these radical groups with conspiracy.June 13, 2022