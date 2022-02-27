House Committee Expands Inquiry Into Trump’s handling of White House records
The House Oversight Committee is expanding its investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified material. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Chairwoman of that committee, spoke to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about the next steps for her panel’s investigation.Feb. 27, 2022
