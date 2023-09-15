Historic UAW strike begins

- Now Playing
Historic UAW strike begins12:55
- UP NEXT
Convicted murderer 'armed and dangerous' with stolen rifle06:17
House speaker Kevin McCarthy to back Biden impeachment inquiry08:42
Police say Pennsylvania prison escapee stole rifle from resident03:30
Convicted murderer changes appearance, spotted 20 miles from search area03:21
Relatives fear for family and friends after deadly earthquake in Morocco05:10
Georgia special grand jury report in Trump case released to the public01:19
Georgia judge skeptical about prosecutor’s Trump trial timeline10:24
Pennsylvania prison escaped video released as manhunt enters second week03:15
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-1901:50
Pennsylvania manhunt for escaped murdered drags into sixth day06:07
Five more Trump co-defendants plead not guilty in Georgia case01:36
Pennsylvania schools closed after new sighting of escaped killer06:07
Acting Labor Secretary on August jobs report: ‘it’s a sign of optimism’04:08
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in sprawling Georgia Case07:59
Federal Judge finds Rudy Giuliani defamed two former Georgia election workers08:52
Proud Boy faces decades in prison in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case02:06
Florida business owner concerned Cedar Key 'might not be here when we get back'01:54
Fans tackle Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. during game00:25
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting suspect booked on first-degree murder charge04:21
- Now Playing
Historic UAW strike begins12:55
- UP NEXT
Convicted murderer 'armed and dangerous' with stolen rifle06:17
House speaker Kevin McCarthy to back Biden impeachment inquiry08:42
Police say Pennsylvania prison escapee stole rifle from resident03:30
Convicted murderer changes appearance, spotted 20 miles from search area03:21
Relatives fear for family and friends after deadly earthquake in Morocco05:10
Play All