    Gunman Kills 10 in Buffalo, NY in "Racially Motivated Hate Crime"

    After a Big Week in DC, Trump Loyalists Feel the Squeeze

  • The apparent overturn of Roe is just the beginning of conservatives’ war on privacy rights

  • Did conservative Supreme Court justices lie to Congress on their views of Roe v. Wade?

  • Rep. Nanette Barragán on leaked SCOTUS draft opinion and the midterms: “It definitely raises the stakes.”

  • Biden changes tone calling MAGA the most "extreme political movement in history"

  • Canadian officials: Americans seeking access to abortion are welcome

  • Leaked Supreme Court draft sparks new fears

  • Oath Keepers tried to phone Trump on January 6th

  • The Story of Mississippi’s last Abortion Clinic

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell talks how the leaked Supreme Court opinion will impact the midterms

  •  How Far Is the U.S. Going To Share Info With Ukraine?

  • Donald Trump’s bid to lift a contempt charge is denied by New York judge

  • Meet the far right mastermind behind the GOP’s moral panics

  • As the January 6th Committee gears up for public hearings, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) discusses new revelations

  • Republicans seek to install partisan conspiracy theorists in state offices before the 2024 election

  • Obama warns that “people are dying because of misinformation,” but is his warning coming too late?

  • Is Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s political future doomed?

  • Is the Florida GOP a DeSantis cult-of-personality?

  • Republicans escalate vicious attacks on LGBTQ students and teachers

Ayman Mohyeldin

Gunman Kills 10 in Buffalo, NY in "Racially Motivated Hate Crime"

At least 10 people have been killed in what police are describing as a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York supermarket. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Professor Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino and MSNBC law enforcement analyst Jim Cavanaugh about the latest and what lies ahead for the investigation. May 15, 2022

Play All