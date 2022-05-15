Gunman Kills 10 in Buffalo, NY in “Racially Motivated Hate Crime”

At least 10 people have been killed in what police are describing as a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York supermarket. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Professor Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino and MSNBC law enforcement analyst Jim Cavanaugh about the latest and what lies ahead for the investigation. May 15, 2022