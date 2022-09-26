Gov. DeSantis faces new legal battles over treatment of migrants

This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saw an onslaught of new lawsuits over his horrific use of migrants as political pawns. The lawsuits come from Democratic lawmakers in his own state, from a Texas county sheriff's office, and even the migrants themselves. Duly Elected State Attorney for Hillsborough County, Florida Andrew Warren talked with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about what he thinks about the governor’s treatment of these migrants and the impact of these lawsuits.Sept. 26, 2022