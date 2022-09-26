IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Jim Himes discusses possible final Jan. 6 hearing

    07:04

  • Never again: House passes update to Electoral Count Act in effort to avert another 1/6

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Gov. DeSantis faces new legal battles over treatment of migrants

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Political theater, “candidate quality” signal trouble for Republicans come November

    09:46

  • Sen. Graham flip-flops on state’s rights, proposes national abortion ban

    11:44

  • DeSantis Builds Upon the Long History of Bigots Busing Unwanted Minorities North

    04:23

  • Rep. Ted Lieu: “In America, the law is applied equally. No one is above the law.”

    11:15

  • Biden remembers quote Queen Elizabeth II shared with Americans on Sept. 11

    01:20

  • Republicans fear “Roe wave” blowback in midterms

    08:21

  • Government can't mandate coverage for drugs that prevent HIV, Texas federal judge rules

    08:23

  • Trump Faces a Deluge of Legal Woes

    06:14

  • Democrats Laud Biden’s Move to Call Out Fascists on the Far-Right

    07:16

  • GOP Radicals Try – In Vain – to Scrub Their Extremism From the Internet

    07:21

  • Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in historic election upset

    07:24

  • Comedian Mo Amer Mixes Dramedy and Olive Oil in New Hit Netflix Show

    08:27

  • MLK III calls on Gavin Newsom to allow farmworkers to vote in union elections

    08:21

  • “Law and Order” Republicans Echo Trump’s Attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies

    02:44

  • RNC chair appeals for campaign cash ahead of midterms

    06:38

  • Abortion Messaging Bouys Democrats’ Midterm Prospects

    07:42

  • California to ban new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

    05:34

Ayman Mohyeldin

Gov. DeSantis faces new legal battles over treatment of migrants

06:38

This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saw an onslaught of new lawsuits over his horrific use of migrants as political pawns. The lawsuits come from Democratic lawmakers in his own state, from a Texas county sheriff's office, and even the migrants themselves. Duly Elected State Attorney for Hillsborough County, Florida Andrew Warren talked with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about what he thinks about the governor’s treatment of these migrants and the impact of these lawsuits.Sept. 26, 2022

  • Rep. Jim Himes discusses possible final Jan. 6 hearing

    07:04

  • Never again: House passes update to Electoral Count Act in effort to avert another 1/6

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Gov. DeSantis faces new legal battles over treatment of migrants

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Political theater, “candidate quality” signal trouble for Republicans come November

    09:46

  • Sen. Graham flip-flops on state’s rights, proposes national abortion ban

    11:44

  • DeSantis Builds Upon the Long History of Bigots Busing Unwanted Minorities North

    04:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All