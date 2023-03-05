GOP schism on full display at CPAC

What do Ron DeSantis, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ronna McDaniel have in common? All of them were no-shows at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, as Trump and Trump loyalists took centerstage and sought to solidify their influence over the GOP base. The former president dominated the CPAC straw poll with 62% of the vote. Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis fell far short with a mere 20%. Representative Pramila Jayapal joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the implications of this fractured GOP for 2024 and beyond.March 5, 2023