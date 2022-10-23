GOP doubles down on racist rhetoric going into the midterms

With the midterm elections just weeks away, Republicans are doubling down on racist rhetoric to appeal to voters in the form of invoking the great replacement theory, darkening the skin color of their opponents in attack ads and accusing black people of being criminals. MSNBC Ayman’s Mohyeldin spoke with Steve Phillips, author of the new book, ‘How to Win the Civil War’, on this disturbing trend and what Democrats need to do to fight against it. Oct. 23, 2022