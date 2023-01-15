IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

GOP distracts from unpopular agenda with culture war fantasies

Republicans can’t run on their unpopular policies like passing anti-abortion bills so right-wing media has been working overtime obsessing over female M&M’s packaging and falsely accusing the Biden Administration of wanting to ban gas stoves. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down the right-wing media’s desperate and cynical strategy of creating culture wars to deflect from the House GOP chaos.Jan. 15, 2023

