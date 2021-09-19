Global vaccine equity under pressure as FDA panel limits booster shots

The Food and Drug Administration announced approval for Pfizer booster shots for those aged 65+ and those at risk of severe complications from Covid-19. It falls short of the large-scale roll out the White House was hoping for, but it’ll be welcome news for the World Health Organization who have been requesting a global pause on booster shots. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks with Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, Founding Director of the Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research and MSNBC Medical Contributor, about how to find a global solution.Sept. 19, 2021