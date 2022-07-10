Georgia grand jury investigation closing in on Former President Trump

Georgia’s grand jury investigation into criminal interference in the state following the 2020 elections has begun to close in around former President Trump and his allies. And now, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she isn’t ruling out subpoenaing the former president himself. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Charles M. Blow, Jessica Post, and Dean Obeidallah about what this major development could mean.July 10, 2022