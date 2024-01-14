Gaza Journalist Wael Al Dahdouh to Pres. Biden: Listen to Both Sides, Not Just One

After losing his wife, two sons, daughter, and grandson in Israeli airstrikes, Al Jazeera Gaza Bureau Chief Wael Al Dahdouh joins Ayman Mohyeldin for an exclusive wide-ranging interview about what it’s like reporting on the frontlines of the historic war between Israel and Hamas and the emotional toll of unspeakably personal tragedy.Jan. 14, 2024