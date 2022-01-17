GA State Rep. Bee Nguyen: "Republicans aren’t slowing down on their assault against our democracy”
04:57
Share this -
copied
Republicans in Georgia are gearing up to introduce more voting restrictions ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. State Rep. Bee Nguyen (D-GA) joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the fight for voting rights and her campaign for Georgia Secretary of State.Jan. 17, 2022
Mo Amer talks comedy in the time of Covid
08:33
Now Playing
GA State Rep. Bee Nguyen: "Republicans aren’t slowing down on their assault against our democracy”
04:57
UP NEXT
U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues
04:29
The Gaslighting GOP
03:38
The blatant hypocrisy of tennis ace Novak Djokovic
02:15
“Don’t Look Up” smashes Netflix records as it takes on Climate change deniers