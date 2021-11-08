GA Secretary of State called out over attempts to compare Trump, Stacey Abrams

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has written a new book detailing the January 4th phone call from Donald Trump where the then-president pressured Raffensperger to “find” him the votes to win. In the fallout from the 2020 election, Raffensperger refused to go along with Trump's big lie. By doing so, he became public enemy number one for Trump's supporters. However he’s still blaming both sides of the aisle for the trouble in Georgia. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin challenged Brad Raffensperger over the differences between Trump and the Democrats. Nov. 8, 2021