IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A class-action lawsuit seeks to bar religious schools from collecting federals funds if they discriminate against LGBTQ students

    05:59

  • Biden says recession is “not inevitable,” a majority of Americans disagree

    09:44
  • Now Playing

    Former VP Mike Pence faced a pressure campaign from Trump

    09:09
  • UP NEXT

    Former Philadelphia City Commissioner on Trump’s false claims of 8,000 dead voters casting ballots in 2020

    06:32

  • How can radicalized Americans be held to account?

    06:14

  • The death of a January 6th rioter and what it can teach us about radicalization

    13:58

  • Ginni Thomas is once again the main character of American politics

    10:12

  • Thousands protest for gun reform as Congress considers action

    09:04

  • Laurence Tribe: “This was nothing like Watergate, this was Seditiongate.”

    06:56

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar calls out Fox News over role in insurrection: “I would consider them accomplices.”

    08:14

  • Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) on the riveting first day of public hearings of the Jan. 6th Committee

    05:24

  • January 6th hearing highlights the GOP's attacks on democracy

    06:25

  • Jan. 6 Cmte. lays out Trump’s 7-step plan to overthrow the election

    04:15

  • What We Learned from the First January 6th Hearing

    15:41

  • New Evidence Details Trump's Refusal to Act During 1/6 Attack

    10:48

  • On January 6, Right-Wing Media Is Living In Another Universe

    10:15

  • Political Super PACs already spending millions on primary races

    05:43

  • Congressman who called for the NRA to be disbanded discusses gun reform and whether it can withstand Sen. Mitch McConnell’s obstruction

    06:44

  • MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down Sen. Mitch McConnell’s long history of blocking gun reform

    02:40

  • Blue states won’t wait for Washington to get its act together on gun control

    09:09

Ayman Mohyeldin

Former VP Mike Pence faced a pressure campaign from Trump

09:09

The third January 6th Committee hearing made it very clear that former Vice President Mike Pence faced a major pressure campaign from former President Trump and his allies to illegally overturn the 2020 election. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with former Chief White House Ethics Lawyer under George W. Bush Richard Painter and former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade about that major revelation from the Committee and what it could mean going forward.June 19, 2022

  • A class-action lawsuit seeks to bar religious schools from collecting federals funds if they discriminate against LGBTQ students

    05:59

  • Biden says recession is “not inevitable,” a majority of Americans disagree

    09:44
  • Now Playing

    Former VP Mike Pence faced a pressure campaign from Trump

    09:09
  • UP NEXT

    Former Philadelphia City Commissioner on Trump’s false claims of 8,000 dead voters casting ballots in 2020

    06:32

  • How can radicalized Americans be held to account?

    06:14

  • The death of a January 6th rioter and what it can teach us about radicalization

    13:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All