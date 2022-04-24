IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch has died at 88

Ayman Mohyeldin

Former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch has died at 88

Former Utah U.S. Senator Orrin G. Hatch has died at age 88, according to the Hatch Foundation. Hatch served in the U.S. Senate for 42 years, making him the longest serving Republican senator in history. April 24, 2022

    Former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch has died at 88

