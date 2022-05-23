IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former Trump Administration Official Miles Taylor Announces Departure From the GOP

Former Trump Administration Official Miles Taylor Announces Departure From the GOP

Miles Taylor, a former Trump Administration official and the author of the 2018 NYT ‘Anonymous’ op-ed, announced this week he’s leaving the GOP. Taylor joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss why it took until now for him to renounce his old party.May 23, 2022

